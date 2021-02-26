Advertisement

Lexington Catholic (15-0) looks to stay perfect against Covington Holy Cross

Mr. Basketball candidate looks to add to his all-time scoring mark
By Brian Milam
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school basketball regular season is starting to wind down, but the CW Lexington/Prep Spin Games of the Week are just heating up.  Tonight on wkyt.com watch the Covington Holy Cross Indians face the 15-0 Lexington Catholic Knights from Rev. Bueter Athletic Complex.

The Knights squeaked by Dunbar last 69-67 to preserve their perfect record.  Ben Johnson scoring 32 points and, in the process, becoming the Knights’ all-time scoring leader.  Johnson surpassing Demetrius Green with 2,145 points and more will come tonight against Cov. Holy Cross on wkyt.com starting at 7:30.

