Lexington Catholic (15-0) looks to stay perfect against Covington Holy Cross

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school basketball regular season is starting to wind down, but the CW Lexington/Prep Spin Games of the Week are just heating up. Tonight on wkyt.com watch the Covington Holy Cross Indians face the 15-0 Lexington Catholic Knights from Rev. Bueter Athletic Complex.

The Knights squeaked by Dunbar last 69-67 to preserve their perfect record. Ben Johnson scoring 32 points and, in the process, becoming the Knights’ all-time scoring leader. Johnson surpassing Demetrius Green with 2,145 points and more will come tonight against Cov. Holy Cross on wkyt.com starting at 7:30.

