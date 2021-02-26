Morehead State sets program record for OVC wins and secures OVC Tournament No. 2 seed

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State’s men’s basketball team set the program record for Ohio Valley Conference victories and locked in the No. 2 seed for next week’s conference tournament with a 74-60 triumph over Tennessee State at Johnson Arena. The Eagles (19-7 overall) improved to 16-3 in league games in 2020-21, besting the previous OVC wins mark of 15 set by the 2009-10 squad. MSU earned the league’s second seed for the first time since 2010-11 and will play a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the opening round Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The format has changed back to a traditional three-round with no byes for this season due to not all games being played in the league ledger. Senior forward James Baker, playing in his penultimate game at home, led the Eagles with a season-high-tying 15 points while also collecting a season-best four of the OVC’s top shot-blocking team’s season-best 12 rejections. Junior guard DeVon Cooper reached double-figures for the 20th time this year with 14 points, while namesake (but not related) sophomore guard Ta’lon Cooper notched 12 points. Freshman forward Johni Broome fought off constant double teams by the TSU defense to still lead all players with 13 rebounds while scoring nine points. It was his 11th double-figure rebound game. The Eagles weathered an incredible stats night from TSU guard Mark Freeman, who led all players with 30 points. MSU did, however, limit Freeman to no points in the final nine minutes.