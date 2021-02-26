Advertisement

New Scott Co. High School slated for 2024 opening

The school district posted the initial design concepts, from architects at Clotfelter-Samokar...
The school district posted the initial design concepts, from architects at Clotfelter-Samokar Architects/Interiors/ Landscapes/Planning, on its Facebook page.(Scott County Schools - Clotfelter-Samokar Architects/Interiors/ Landscapes/Planning)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The new Scott County High School building is slated to open in the fall of 2024.

The school will be located near the intersection of Long Lick Road and the by-pass extension at the roundabout.

It will be built to accommodate 1500 students and will include an athletic complex on the site.

The Scott County Board of Education approved preliminary drawings at its meeting on February 25, 2021.

The school district posted the initial design concepts, from architects at Clotfelter-Samokar Architects/Interiors/ Landscapes/Planning, on its Facebook page:

The new Scott County High School building is slated to open in the fall of 2024. The school will be located near the...

Posted by Scott County Schools on Thursday, February 25, 2021

