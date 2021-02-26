Advertisement

‘Peppa Pig’ theme park opening in Florida

Good news for fans of Peppa the Pig. She's getting her own theme park in Florida.
(WKYT)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WTSP reports the new theme park will come to Legoland and is scheduled to open in 2022.

WTSP reports the new theme park will come to Legoland and is scheduled to open in 2022.

It will be separate from the Legoland attractions.

Peppa’s park will feature rides, attractions, live shows and themed play areas filled with “mud puddles.”

Beyond that, kids will have the chance to meet Peppa and the whole family.

