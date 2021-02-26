Advertisement

Texas organization brings food drive to Georgetown College

By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Around 2,200 boxes of food traveled from Fort Worth, Texas to Kentucky, thanks to a special connection with Georgetown College.

Organizers of the Redemption Bowl brought food and a lot of spirit to Georgetown College. They know families around the country are in need right now because of the pandemic, so they left the lone star state to help people in the commonwealth.

“We just came to love our neighbors here in Kentucky and serve the same way that we’ve been serving throughout COVID,” Redemption Bowl organizer Vint Hargrave said.

This food drive is the first time they’ve partnered with a college.

They chose Georgetown because of its connection to Bishop College, a Texas HBCU which closed in 1988. Georgetown created the Bishop Scholars Program to keep the school’s legacy alive. Now as they travel from state to state, the connections are even stronger.

“We serve in love. There’s no rushing through. There’s ‘how are you doing? who are you?’ We meet friends. I’ve met thousands of friends doing these food bowl days, filling our neighbors’ bowls with blessings for their souls,” Hargrave said.

Organizers from both Texas and Georgetown say they hope to have more food drives together in the future.

The Redemption Bowl is making a total of four stops in the commonwealth.

