Time running out for Kentucky General Assembly to pass bills in 2021 session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Time is running out to pass bills in the Kentucky General Assembly.

So far, in the 19 days of the 30-day session, mostly COVID-related bills have passed. Most of those are facing a legal challenge by the governor.

After Friday, there are just 10 more days to consider legislation and a budget remains yet to be passed. Both House and Senate did gavel in early Friday morning, as they typically do on Fridays during a session.

With 11 days left to consider bills, out of hundreds filed, only two bills have been made law (several others are held up in court) and really only one has been signed into law by the Governor. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/kNB6ZqEE0o — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 26, 2021

Most of the bills that were made law when the legislature overrode the governor’s vetoes are now being held up in court. Those are the bills dealing with limiting the governor’s emergency powers or executive orders.

The governor has only signed one bill into law and that deals with allowing historical horse racing at slot-like machines at some horse racing tracks.

The governor did not sign Senate Bill 9, the “born-alive infant bill” that requires doctors to try to save the life of infants born alive during botched abortions. It became law based on his inaction.

Thursday, the Senate quickly moved to pass a bill banning most no-knock warrants, in committee and on the full Senate floor.

A one-year budget has passed both chambers but a compromise is yet to be found.

The 30-day session must end on March 30, according to the state constitution.

