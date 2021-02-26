Advertisement

Time running out for Kentucky General Assembly to pass bills in 2021 session

The 30-day session must end on March 30, according to the constitution.
The 30-day session must end on March 30, according to the constitution.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Time is running out to pass bills in the Kentucky General Assembly.

So far, in the 19 days of the 30-day session, mostly COVID-related bills have passed. Most of those are facing a legal challenge by the governor.

Judge hears arguments in showdown between Beshear, lawmakers

After Friday, there are just 10 more days to consider legislation and a budget remains yet to be passed. Both House and Senate did gavel in early Friday morning, as they typically do on Fridays during a session.

Most of the bills that were made law when the legislature overrode the governor’s vetoes are now being held up in court. Those are the bills dealing with limiting the governor’s emergency powers or executive orders.

The governor has only signed one bill into law and that deals with allowing historical horse racing at slot-like machines at some horse racing tracks.

The governor did not sign Senate Bill 9, the “born-alive infant bill” that requires doctors to try to save the life of infants born alive during botched abortions. It became law based on his inaction.

Thursday, the Senate quickly moved to pass a bill banning most no-knock warrants, in committee and on the full Senate floor.

A one-year budget has passed both chambers but a compromise is yet to be found.

The 30-day session must end on March 30, according to the state constitution.

