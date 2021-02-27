Advertisement

83 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 83 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Feb. 26.

Two new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 32,186. The city’s death toll is 234. The health department says the city’s 7-day rolling average is 83 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County still in the red zone but has slowly gone down to 25.7 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are saying that while things may be looking better right now, there is still a real chance that we could see another spike in cases, especially as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread in the United States.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19 especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 402,926 cases of COVID-19. 4,600 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead
A witness told our crew at the scene she saw some smoke coming from an electrical panel, heard...
Fayette Mall evacuated, temporarily closed after electrical fire
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Freddy T. Humfleet, of London, was arrested...
Laurel Co. man accused of beating pregnant woman until she miscarried
Days after resuming some in-person learning, two FCPS classes, along with other students and...
Two FCPS classes in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Police car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrests 23 people during drug investigation
g
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
Boyd County officials asking for people to report storm damage
With a limited number of fans allowed inside gyms, high schools have had to find creative ways...
Streaming companies providing a way for people to watch high school basketball games at home