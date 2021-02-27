Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Major flooding possible through Sunday

Heavy showers and strong storms increase overnight and through Sunday leading to widespread...
Heavy showers and strong storms increase overnight and through Sunday leading to widespread flooding issues(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in a First Alert Weather Day as we track our next round of heavy showers and strong thunderstorms that are expected to bring widespread flooding issues across the Commonwealth.

Tonight-Sunday: While we’ve enjoyed a brief break from the rain this afternoon, our next round of heavy rainfall will increase from the southwest and move to the northeast. This batch of rain will continue to increase through the overnight hours and become more widespread across much of central and eastern Kentucky. Throughout the day on Sunday, this system as a whole will then switch directions and begin moving back to the southeast. Everyone is under the threat of flooding issues. Still, parts of southern and southeastern Kentucky could see life-threatening flooding due to several inches of rain fell early Saturday morning. We can never say this enough, but TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!!!

Monday: By Monday morning, most showers should start to move out of our region, but several areas will likely be dealing with residual flooding issues as all of the water flows from smaller creeks and streams to the larger streams and rivers. Drier weather will return in the afternoon and evening, with some sunshine making an appearance as well. Highs by Monday afternoon are expected to reach into the 50s for many.

