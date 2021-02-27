Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Rain, rain, just doesn’t seem to be going away... and with an already pretty saturated ground this can lead to flooding and rockslides.

Good morning! Rain is falling all across Kentucky and with all of the rain we are getting it is a First Alert Weather Day starting today through Monday with the potential for flooding in localized areas. 2″4″ inches is expected on some parts and we could even hear some rumbles of thunder (mostly tomorrow). Temps waking up this morning are in the in the upper 40′s and low 50′s, and throughout the day we will move into the upper 50′s and low 60′s. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Kentucky, and a Flood Warning is in effect for Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley, Clay and Knox counties until 11:30 AM. Almost 1.5-2.5 inches of rain has fallen within the past couple of hours with more to come. We will see a brief break in the middle of the day today rain wise, but it will really ramp up later this evening. This is only the beginning, tonight and tomorrow we will see even greater amounts of rain on top of what we saw this morning.

Along with the rain, temperatures tomorrow will get in the 60′s, some spots could even see 70 by the end of the day. Monday some lingering showers will clear out and into early Tuesday, and it may be a bit blustery. Then late Tuesday, our next system comes in lasting until Thursday. Then by the weekend another system rolls in. Temps will be above average heading into March. There is a lot more details with these next storms, but for now let’s focus on what we have this weekend.

Be safe!

