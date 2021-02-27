Advertisement

Boyd County officials asking for people to report storm damage

(Boyd County officials)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyd County Emergency Management is asking folks who experienced storm damage from the recent winter storms to report it.

FEMA will only consider the county for public assistance if at least 75 homes were destroyed.

You can click here to report your damage on the Boyd County Emergency Management website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Fmr. UK basketball player accused of not reporting income from playing in China
Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
Days after resuming some in-person learning, two FCPS classes, along with other students and...
Two FCPS classes in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests
A witness told our crew at the scene she saw some smoke coming from an electrical panel, heard...
Fayette Mall evacuated, temporarily closed after electrical fire

Latest News

With a limited number of fans allowed inside gyms, high schools have had to find creative ways...
Streaming companies providing a way for people to watch high school basketball games at home
MoCo beats Paris
Montgomery County takes down Paris 54-41
GRC beats Bourbon County.
Clark Co. rolls past Bourbon County 64-24
The line at Kroger Field to get a COVID-19 test hasn’t been as long as it was just a few months...
Health experts push importance of getting COVID-19 tested even if you’re vaccinated