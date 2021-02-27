Boyd County officials asking for people to report storm damage
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyd County Emergency Management is asking folks who experienced storm damage from the recent winter storms to report it.
FEMA will only consider the county for public assistance if at least 75 homes were destroyed.
You can click here to report your damage on the Boyd County Emergency Management website.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.