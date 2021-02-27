Advertisement

Douglass defeats Scott County 71-59

Frederick Douglass extended its winning streak to nine games(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass extended its winning streak to nine games with a 71-59 win over Scott County on Friday. The Broncos’ only loss of the season came to Dunbar on January 12th.

In the game against Scott County, DaShawn Jackson scored a game-high 18 points for the Broncos. Julius Scearce and Conner Haga added 17 points and 11 points, respectively.

Jeremy Hamilton led Scott County with 16 points. The loss ends the Cardinals’ six-game winning streak.

