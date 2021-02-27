Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,025 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths Saturday

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 1,025 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 403,947 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 5.56%.

Officials also reported 25 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,625.

At least 765 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 209 in the ICU and 87 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead
A witness told our crew at the scene she saw some smoke coming from an electrical panel, heard...
Fayette Mall evacuated, temporarily closed after electrical fire
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Freddy T. Humfleet, of London, was arrested...
Laurel Co. man accused of beating pregnant woman until she miscarried
Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties

Latest News

Heavy showers and strong storms increase overnight and through Sunday leading to widespread...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Major flooding possible through Sunday
UK hosted another pop-up COVID-19 clinic in Lexington.
UK COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic held at Lexington church
Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected to ease distribution for small health departments
83 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington