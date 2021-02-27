Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.

Mosley says it’s a decision he’s struggled with and prayed about for a couple of years.

“I just can’t stay a Democrat any longer. I didn’t leave this party... this party left me and it’s left many others,” said Mosley as he ended his 20 years as a Democrat.

“(The Republican) platform and values align more with my perspective on the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Mosley.

Mosley also acknowledged that he voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

He explained his decision to switch parties further in a nine-minute video posted on Facebook. You can watch that video below:

Mosley has served as Harlan County Judge-Executive since 2015. He’ll be up for re-election again next year if he chooses to run.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.