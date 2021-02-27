Health experts push importance of getting COVID-19 tested even if you’re vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The line at Kroger Field to get a COVID-19 test hasn’t been as long as it was just a few months ago. You can chalk it up to the recent winter storms or vaccine rollout, but health leaders say it’s not time yet to let up on testing.

“People need to be getting tested. Just because you’re getting the vaccine, doesn’t mean you are immune. Even after you’ve gotten the second one it takes a while for it to build up,” Dr. Luke Murray said.

Dr. Murray is the COVID testing director at Wild Health. He says testing at Kroger Field is still ongoing, as are vaccinations. In fact, he says the two should really go hand in hand.

“I walk by the parking lot, and there’s nobody getting a test, it’s literally empty. I saw maybe one car. And I’m looking at this line of people that are socially distanced as well as they can be, but you have to sit in a room for 15 minutes with 50 other people, and you’re not immune. Not the next day, not a week later,” Dr. Murray said.

He suggests those who get the vaccine get tested a few days later, especially after getting their first dose. He says you can’t be too careful after the second shot, adding he’s heard of people testing positive after getting fully vaccinated.

“We are in a fight. We are past the 50 yard line. The defense is not a strong as it used to be, to use this football analogy. But if we sit back and do nothing, we’re going to get clobbered backwards,” Dr. Murray said.

Pushing toward the end zone until the COVID battle is won.

Testing at Kroger Field is available every day by appointment.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.