Kentucky falls to Florida at home 71-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Tre Mann scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida pulled out a 71-67 victory over Kentucky, winning its third straight game and avenging a blowout loss to the Wildcats.

Tyree Appleby’s wide-open 3-pointer with 3 1/2 minutes remaining put the Gators ahead for good at 65-63 in a game that had 14 lead changes and nine ties, the vast majority coming in the second half when neither team led by more than four.

Davion Mintz tied a career high with 21 points in leading the Wildcats. Kentucky had beaten Florida 76-58 in January.

