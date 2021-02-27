LexCath stays perfect in a 99-56 rout of Cov. Holy Cross

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic walloped Coving Holy Cross 99-59 Friday night as five Knights scored in double figures. Ben Johnson, Catholic’s new all-time leading scorer, leading the charge with 26 points but had plenty of help. Jack Gohmann pitched in 13, with Ryan Russell and Hudson Sparks with a dozen, and Reece Potter with ten.

The Knights improving their record to 16-0 while Holy Cross dropped to 12-6.

*Thursday night against Dunbar, Ben Johnson scored 32 points in a 69-67 victory giving him Lexington Catholic’s No. 1 spot in the scoring department. With his 26 against Cov. Holy Cross, Johnson has 2,171 points.

