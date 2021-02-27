Part of downtown Lexington near Rupp Arena shut down due to serious crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of downtown Lexington near Rupp Area is shut down due to a serious accident.

The Lexington Traffic Management Center said on Twitter that the accident happened in the area of West High Street and South Broadway.

They say the accident is involving a pedestrian. We are working to learn more about that person’s condition.

There will be a detour in place as first responders investigate.

WKYT has a crew at the scene. We will have updates as they become available.

The area of W High St at S Broadway is shutdown until further notice reportedly due to a serious collision involving a pedestrian. Motorists approaching this area will be detoured. pic.twitter.com/YGLdYEv7rr — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) February 27, 2021

