Part of downtown Lexington near Rupp Arena shut down due to serious crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of downtown Lexington near Rupp Area is shut down due to a serious accident.

The Lexington Traffic Management Center said on Twitter that the accident happened in the area of West High Street and South Broadway.

They say the accident is involving a pedestrian. We are working to learn more about that person’s condition.

There will be a detour in place as first responders investigate.

WKYT has a crew at the scene. We will have updates as they become available.

