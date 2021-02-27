Advertisement

Streaming companies providing a way for people to watch high school basketball games at home

By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With a limited number of fans allowed inside gyms, high schools have had to find creative ways to air basketball games.

“We just wanted to cover high school sports. It was basically a hobby back then,” said William Warfield, the founder and CEO of PrepSpin.

It may have been just a hobby back when it was founded in 2007, but now in the middle of a pandemic, PrepSpin is the only way many high school basketball fans can watch the games.

“Through our-pay-per view platform, we’re able to help schools where they’re missing all their ticket revenue from in-person crowds. They’re able to buy a ticket, watch the game online and that money will go back to the school,” Warfield said.

High schools can only allow a limited number of in-person fans, usually just family of the athletes. That’s why Warfield, broadcasts the games, then anyone with a ticket can stream the high-definition game in real time.

“I don’t think there’s a better seat in the house when you can’t actually be at the game,” Warfield said.

A little creativity and the latest technology, and those at home won’t have to miss out on any more games.

Warfield says they’re hoping to partner with even more schools to expand their reach with Kentucky. You can even watch some of those games right here on WKYT.com.

