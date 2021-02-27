Advertisement

UK COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic held at Lexington church

UK hosted another pop-up COVID-19 clinic in Lexington.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky, in connection with state and local government, held a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington.

“If people need vaccines and they can’t get to out Kroger field site or they don’t trust coming to the Kroger field site, we want to make sure that we’re going to them and providing them that opportunity.” said UK Chief of Police Joe Monroe.

Chief Monroe said the pop-up clinics are all about making sure everyone has an equal opportunity to get a shot.

“We have to save lives by giving people these vaccinations out, you know people have to trust the process,” Chief Monroe said. “They have to trust the science behind it and understand that’s what we’re trying to do, is make sure people stay healthy in Kentucky.”

According to Monroe, about 500 people got the vaccine at the clinic Saturday. Pastor Rodney McFarland with First Baptist Bracktown said he has been reaching out to members of his congregation about getting the shot.

“Knowing that faith and science is one and we trust that god has given us scientists the knowledge to provide vaccines for us so that we can be safe in our community.” McFarland said.

The pastor said returning to normal is all about teamwork.

“So that we can see each other again, so that we can worship again so that we can commune together again, that’s the only way.” he said.

The next pop-up clinic will be next Saturday, March 6, at Shiloh Baptist Church.

