West Jessamine slams Sayre, 90-62

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine Co. turned a six-point halftime lead into a rout, defeating Sayre on Friday, 90-62.

The Colts (10-7) led 38-33 at the half, before pouring it on in the second half.

Sayre (7-3) came into the game having won three of its last four. The Spartans host Franklin Co. on Monday.

West Jessamine snapped a two-game skid. The Colts play at Danville on Sunday.

