Advertisement

West Jessamine slams Sayre, 90-62

Colts score 52 points in second half
Damon Kelley applauds his team's effort in West Jessamine's win over Sayre
Damon Kelley applauds his team's effort in West Jessamine's win over Sayre(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine Co. turned a six-point halftime lead into a rout, defeating Sayre on Friday, 90-62.

The Colts (10-7) led 38-33 at the half, before pouring it on in the second half.

Sayre (7-3) came into the game having won three of its last four. The Spartans host Franklin Co. on Monday.

West Jessamine snapped a two-game skid. The Colts play at Danville on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Fmr. UK basketball player accused of not reporting income from playing in China
Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
Days after resuming some in-person learning, two FCPS classes, along with other students and...
Two FCPS classes in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests
A witness told our crew at the scene she saw some smoke coming from an electrical panel, heard...
Fayette Mall evacuated, temporarily closed after electrical fire

Latest News

Frederick Douglass extended its winning streak to nine games
Douglass defeats Scott County 71-59
MoCo beats Paris
Montgomery County takes down Paris 54-41
GRC beats Bourbon County.
Clark Co. rolls past Bourbon County 64-24
Prep Spin CW Lexington
Lexington Catholic (15-0) looks to stay perfect against Covington Holy Cross