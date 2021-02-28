Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Flooding issues continue overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy showers and storms continue through tonight continue widespread flooding issues across several areas, but a better pattern seems to be setting up for the workweek to help in the aftermath of the flooding.

Tonight-Monday: Heavy showers and possible strong storms will continue to work their way from parts of central and eastern Kentucky to the south and southeast as we continue into tonight. Most of these showers have been and will continue moving over some of the same areas as the system as a whole slowly moves to the southeast, which is why flooding will be ongoing through threat through the overnight. Along with flooding, we also will have to watch for a low-end severe threat tonight as well. It will primarily stay in southern Kentucky, but some strong winds could accompany a few storms. By Monday morning, most of the heavy rain will be moving out of our region, but some flooding will remain as several rivers won’t crest until Monday afternoon.

Tuesday and onward: A somewhat drier and cooler pattern will set in for the rest of the week. Another system my glance our region late Tuesday into Wednesday, but the best rain chances look to stay mostly south. Other than that, we’ll feature plenty of sunshine with mixed in clouds most days. Temperatures will also remain slightly cooler than average, with highs in the 40s and lows dipping down into the 20s and 30s.

