Ally Blake’s Forecast | Flood Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

We are continuing our First Alert Weather Day as we track our next round of heavy showers and strong thunderstorms that are expected to bring widespread flooding issues across the Commonwealth today and this evening.

Good morning! Throughout the day today, this system as a whole will then switch directions from the north, and begin moving back to the southeast. Warm air will also move in and we could see temps in the 60′s and some spots even reaching 70 degrees. Everyone in the state under the threat of flooding issues. Numerous Areal Flood Warnings are in effect for communities in central and eastern Kentucky. Still, parts of southern and southeastern Kentucky could see life-threatening flooding due to several inches of rain fell early Saturday morning. We can never say this enough, but TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!!! Flash flooding, general flooding, and river flooding is expected tonight and into tomorrow. In some spots 2″-4″ inches of rain may fall.

This will quickly clear out by Monday and into Tuesday, it will be windy behind today’s storm and temps tomorrow morning will drop into the 30′s and only climb to about 50 degrees for the high. Tuesday is when the next system comes in, and it will last until Thursday. Temps this week will be in the 50′s and with more rain ahead.

Be safe everyone!

