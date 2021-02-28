Advertisement

Broome lifts Morehead State over Belmont 89-82 in OT

The Eagles will face SEMO Wednesday night in the OVC Tournament.
James Baker honored on Senior Night.
James Baker honored on Senior Night.(Morehead State Athletics.)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Johni Broome scored 20 points with 12 rebounds, Devon Cooper sank six free throws in the last half minute of overtime and Morehead State beat Belmont 89-82 in OT.

Skyelar Potter had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Morehead State, which earned its fourth straight victory. Cooper finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. James Baker, Jr. had 15 points and three blocks.

Belmont and the Eagles had already nailed down the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in the upcoming OVC Tournament.

Morehead State will play No. 7 SEMO Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Grayson Murphy scored a career-high 24 points plus 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Bruins. Ben Sheppard added 17 points. Caleb Hollander had 17 points and seven rebounds.

