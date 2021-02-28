Advertisement

Clay County community sees flooding following heavy rain

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - After being hit by winter weather weeks ago, the Clay County community is now fighting another battle with mother nature: flooding.

“I got up at 4:30. My fiancé Kathy was getting ready for work and heading out the door about 5. And we were underwater,” said Sonny Crafton, who lives in Manchester.

He says with the snap of his finger, the porch on his home on Beech Creek Road had flooded.

“One minute it was passable, the next minute it wasn’t. We were completely underwater. It went up to our knees.”

Not only were main roads flooded by early morning rain, Crafton’s dealing with unthinkable damage around his home.

“Our landscaping, shrubbery’s gone. Steps on the porch are destroyed, our cars are underwater. They’re destroyed. Our driveways destroyed,” Crafton said. “It’s a mess. It’s a bad, bad mess.”

With rain ahead in the forecast, there’s one thing going through Crafton’s mind right now.

“Worry. Just very worried. Trying to pick up clean up getting the house cleaned out. Getting ready for the next round of rain.”

Crafton’s seen bad flooding in Clay County but says he’s never seen the county go underwater this quickly before.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
Police told WKYT that the crash is a hit-and-run.
Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in downtown Lexington
The line at Kroger Field to get a COVID-19 test hasn’t been as long as it was just a few months...
Health experts push importance of getting COVID-19 tested even if you’re vaccinated
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate
Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead

Latest News

After being hit by winter weather weeks ago, the Clay County community is now fighting another...
WATCH | Clay County community sees flooding following heavy rain
Part of downtown Lexington near Rupp Area was shut down Saturday evening due to a serious crash...
WATCH | Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in downtown Lexington
The University of Kentucky, in connection with state and local government, held a pop-up...
WATCH | UK COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic held at Lexington church
Peare, Steiner Strike Back-to-Back Gold
Peare, Steiner defend titles at SEC Track & Field Championships