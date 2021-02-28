EKU tops Tennessee State 89-84 in regular season finale

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Tied at 71 with less than seven minutes left, Eastern Kentucky used a 13-5 run to put away Tennessee State in Saturday night’s 89-84 win.

You already know The Belt went to the Seniors! pic.twitter.com/k6wHcoJFU3 — EKUHoops (@EKUHoops) February 28, 2021

The Colonels (21-6, 15-5) will begin play in the OVC Tournament Thursday night against the No. 6 seed Austin Peay at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN+.

Your Colonels wrap up the regular season with a record of 21-6 (15-5 OVC)!



Let's go have some fun in Evansville!#GoBigE pic.twitter.com/TKvCIjKuEp — EKUHoops (@EKUHoops) February 28, 2021

Wendell Green Jr. finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and five steals. Curt Lewis added 20 points.

