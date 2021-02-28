EKU tops Tennessee State 89-84 in regular season finale
The Colonels will open play in the OVC Tournament Thursday vs. Austin Peay.
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Tied at 71 with less than seven minutes left, Eastern Kentucky used a 13-5 run to put away Tennessee State in Saturday night’s 89-84 win.
The Colonels (21-6, 15-5) will begin play in the OVC Tournament Thursday night against the No. 6 seed Austin Peay at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN+.
Wendell Green Jr. finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and five steals. Curt Lewis added 20 points.
