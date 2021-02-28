Advertisement

Flooding blocks roads, pathways in Pike County

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the Hurley family, it seems like it’s just one thing after another.

“You can see behind us, it’s almost up to the yard back there,” Tiffany Hurley said. “If it keeps raining anymore it will be.”

Just a week after an ice storm devastated the region, rain and mud flooding areas all over southeastern Kentucky, making roads impassable and rocks slide down mountains.

Hurley, who lives in the Stopover area of Pike County, fears she’ll lose power again after just getting it back on.

“This place, every time something bad hits, we always lose power,” Hurley said. “I don’t care if it’s just a little wind storm. We’re always losing power. We’re always the last people to get power back.”

Hurley says it may only be a matter of time before she’ll have to take her family out of the holler entirely.

“If it gets up any higher, we all start panicking and start loading our stuff up and leave,” Hurley said. “When it starts hitting that bridge up there, you can hear it echoes. That’s when I think we should leave.”

With waters rising and more rain on the way, the Hurleys and other families in Pike County now preparing to have their lives drenched with obstacles once again.

“It’ll probably get worse before it gets better,” Hurley said.

Flooding has also been reported in Floyd, Clay, Knott and Buchanan counties.

