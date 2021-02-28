Advertisement

Governor Beshear explains teacher priority for the COVID-19 vaccine on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’

Governor Andy Beshear was a guest on CBS's Face the Nation
Governor Andy Beshear was a guest on CBS's Face the Nation(CBS)
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 614,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far. Several Thousand are teachers.

On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear was a guest on CBS’s Face the Nation.

He said Kentucky is close to being the first state to fully vaccinate all educators. He also celebrated bringing students back into classrooms.

“We have all but about seven school districts already back in some form of in-person. Those districts are going to expand. And now we have a commitment from all of our remaining districts to get that done too,” he said.

Kentucky is one of about 25 states where all teachers are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. They were part of group 1B.

The governor explained why teachers were at the front of the line in the Commonwealth. “For us, this was a workforce issue. It was a development issue for our children scholastically, emotionally, and socially. And it was about getting back to some form of normal while we are still very careful.”

In terms of overall vaccinations, Kentucky’s distribution is ranked 29th by the CDC.

Now, with the approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Governor Beshear is confident efforts will ramp up quickly.

“The fact that we can fully vaccinate everyone in just one shot, It basically eliminates death and serious illness, and we’re going to get tens of thousands of additional vaccines per week, per state,” he said. “It’s just going to get us to the finish line that much faster.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police told WKYT that the crash is a hit-and-run.
UPDATE: Woman dies in downtown Lexington hit-and-run
Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
The line at Kroger Field to get a COVID-19 test hasn’t been as long as it was just a few months...
Health experts push importance of getting COVID-19 tested even if you’re vaccinated
Gov. Beshear reports 1,025 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths Saturday
Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead

Latest News

Kentucky loses to Ole Miss again.
No. 19 Kentucky loses to Ole Miss again, fails to earn SEC double-bye
Flooding will continue to be a widespread issues through tonight and into parts of Monday...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Flooding issues continue overnight
Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) drives near Florida's Scottie Lewis (23) and Osayi Osifo (15)...
Kentucky vs. South Carolina March 6 set for noon on ESPN
Sunday COVID-19 report shows 7th straight week of decline