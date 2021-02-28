Governor Beshear explains teacher priority for the COVID-19 vaccine on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 614,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far. Several Thousand are teachers.

On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear was a guest on CBS’s Face the Nation.

He said Kentucky is close to being the first state to fully vaccinate all educators. He also celebrated bringing students back into classrooms.

“We have all but about seven school districts already back in some form of in-person. Those districts are going to expand. And now we have a commitment from all of our remaining districts to get that done too,” he said.

Kentucky is one of about 25 states where all teachers are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. They were part of group 1B.

The governor explained why teachers were at the front of the line in the Commonwealth. “For us, this was a workforce issue. It was a development issue for our children scholastically, emotionally, and socially. And it was about getting back to some form of normal while we are still very careful.”

In terms of overall vaccinations, Kentucky’s distribution is ranked 29th by the CDC.

Now, with the approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Governor Beshear is confident efforts will ramp up quickly.

“The fact that we can fully vaccinate everyone in just one shot, It basically eliminates death and serious illness, and we’re going to get tens of thousands of additional vaccines per week, per state,” he said. “It’s just going to get us to the finish line that much faster.”

