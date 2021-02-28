Advertisement

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reported the facility is COVID-19 free.

The center continues to follow CDC, CMS and public health guidelines.

Three COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been completed at the center. Staff encourages families to schedule window visits and FaceTime calls.

I am thrilled to announce that Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center remains COVID FREE!!!! We continue to follow...

Posted by Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police told WKYT that the crash is a hit-and-run.
Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in downtown Lexington
Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
The line at Kroger Field to get a COVID-19 test hasn’t been as long as it was just a few months...
Health experts push importance of getting COVID-19 tested even if you’re vaccinated
Gov. Beshear reports 1,025 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths Saturday
Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead

Latest News

Floods blocked Kentucky State Route 2059 in the Stopover area of Pike County.
Flooding blocks roads, pathways in Pike County
"Spring is right around the corner for us and I think we're looking for the opportunity that...
New vaccine, increased eligibility: Is the end in sight?
a
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Flood Threat
Not only were main roads flooded by early morning rain, but many are dealing with unthinkable...
Clay County community sees flooding following heavy rain
After being hit by winter weather weeks ago, the Clay County community is now fighting another...
WATCH | Clay County community sees flooding following heavy rain