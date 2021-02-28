Advertisement

Kentucky sweeps Milwaukee, improves to 4-0

Dating back to last season, Kentucky has now won ten straight games.
Kentucky sweeps Milwaukee.
Kentucky sweeps Milwaukee.(Grant Lee | Photo by Grant Lee | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team swept Saturday’s doubleheader against Milwaukee to complete the weekend sweep.

The Wildcats (4-0) won Game 1 9-3 and capped the sweep with a 4-2 win in Game 2. Dating back to last season, Kentucky has now won ten straight games.

Freshman IF Reuben Church went 4-for-6 in the doubleheader with five runs scored, an RBI, two doubles and his first career home run. Church made his case for Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, going 6-for-10 with four doubles and his first career home run in the three-game sweep of Milwaukee.

UK is 78-26 vs. non-conference opponents under head coach Nick Mingione. The UK pitching staff has 18 consecutive games with seven or more strikeouts, including 15 with 10 or more.

UK allowed just six runs in it’s four games during opening week, outscoring its opponents 28-6.

Sophomore OF John Rhodes went 3-for-6 in the DH with two runs, four RBI, two doubles and a home run.

Kentucky hosts Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday at 4:00 on the SEC Network+.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead
A witness told our crew at the scene she saw some smoke coming from an electrical panel, heard...
Fayette Mall evacuated, temporarily closed after electrical fire
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Freddy T. Humfleet, of London, was arrested...
Laurel Co. man accused of beating pregnant woman until she miscarried
Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties

Latest News

Peare, Steiner Strike Back-to-Back Gold
Peare, Steiner defend titles at SEC Track & Field Championships
Spangler Pitches UK Softball to Best Start in Program History
No. 12 Kentucky softball off to program-best 13-0 start
James Baker honored on Senior Night.
Broome lifts Morehead State over Belmont 89-82 in OT
EKU beats Tennessee State 89-84.
EKU tops Tennessee State 89-84 in regular season finale