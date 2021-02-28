Kentucky sweeps Milwaukee, improves to 4-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team swept Saturday’s doubleheader against Milwaukee to complete the weekend sweep.

The Wildcats (4-0) won Game 1 9-3 and capped the sweep with a 4-2 win in Game 2. Dating back to last season, Kentucky has now won ten straight games.

Freshman IF Reuben Church went 4-for-6 in the doubleheader with five runs scored, an RBI, two doubles and his first career home run. Church made his case for Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, going 6-for-10 with four doubles and his first career home run in the three-game sweep of Milwaukee.

UK is 78-26 vs. non-conference opponents under head coach Nick Mingione. The UK pitching staff has 18 consecutive games with seven or more strikeouts, including 15 with 10 or more.

UK allowed just six runs in it’s four games during opening week, outscoring its opponents 28-6.

Sophomore OF John Rhodes went 3-for-6 in the DH with two runs, four RBI, two doubles and a home run.

Kentucky hosts Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday at 4:00 on the SEC Network+.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.