Kentucky vs. South Carolina March 6 set for noon on ESPN

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s March 6 regular season finale vs. South Carolina will tip at 12:00 on ESPN.

Saturday’s game was rescheduled from the original date of December 29. That game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Gamecocks program.

The rescheduled game will conclude UK’s regular-season schedule. The Wildcats’ previously postponed game vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 23 will not be rescheduled, nor will its previously postponed nonconference game vs. Detroit Mercy that was originally set for Nov. 27. Kentucky will finish with 24 regular-season games with 17 in league play.

The Wildcats play at Ole Miss on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET for their final road game of the season.

Tickets purchased for the original Dec. 29 date with South Carolina will still be valid for the rescheduled game against the Gamecocks on March 6.

Kentucky owns a 52-13 all-time record vs. the Gamecocks, including 28-2 in Rupp Arena. South Carolina defeated the Wildcats 81-78 last season on a buzzer beater in Columbia, South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.