Advertisement

Kentucky vs. South Carolina March 6 set for noon on ESPN

The rescheduled game will conclude UK’s regular-season schedule.
Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) drives near Florida's Scottie Lewis (23) and Osayi Osifo (15)...
Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) drives near Florida's Scottie Lewis (23) and Osayi Osifo (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s March 6 regular season finale vs. South Carolina will tip at 12:00 on ESPN.

Saturday’s game was rescheduled from the original date of December 29. That game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Gamecocks program.

The rescheduled game will conclude UK’s regular-season schedule. The Wildcats’ previously postponed game vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 23 will not be rescheduled, nor will its previously postponed nonconference game vs. Detroit Mercy that was originally set for Nov. 27. Kentucky will finish with 24 regular-season games with 17 in league play.

The Wildcats play at Ole Miss on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET for their final road game of the season.

Tickets purchased for the original Dec. 29 date with South Carolina will still be valid for the rescheduled game against the Gamecocks on March 6.

Kentucky owns a 52-13 all-time record vs. the Gamecocks, including 28-2 in Rupp Arena. South Carolina defeated the Wildcats 81-78 last season on a buzzer beater in Columbia, South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police told WKYT that the crash is a hit-and-run.
UPDATE: Woman dies in downtown Lexington hit-and-run
Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
The line at Kroger Field to get a COVID-19 test hasn’t been as long as it was just a few months...
Health experts push importance of getting COVID-19 tested even if you’re vaccinated
Gov. Beshear reports 1,025 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths Saturday
Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead

Latest News

Kentucky loses to Ole Miss again.
No. 19 Kentucky loses to Ole Miss again, fails to earn SEC double-bye
Peare, Steiner Strike Back-to-Back Gold
Peare, Steiner defend titles at SEC Track & Field Championships
Spangler Pitches UK Softball to Best Start in Program History
No. 12 Kentucky softball off to program-best 13-0 start
Kentucky sweeps Milwaukee.
Kentucky sweeps Milwaukee, improves to 4-0