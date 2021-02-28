No. 12 Kentucky softball off to program-best 13-0 start

CLERMONT, Fla. (WKYT) - The No. 12 Kentucky softball team beat Stetson and New Mexico State Saturday to improve to 13-0, its best start in program history.

In Kentucky’s 7-0 win vs. Stetson, Tatum Spangler and Grace Baalman combined for a complete-game shutout. They carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

In the second game of the afternoon, Kentucky got a walk-off home run from Kayla Kowalik in the bottom of the fifth inning to run rule New Mexico State 10-1 in five innings.

UK’s time at THE Spring Games ends on Sunday with a 12:30 p.m. ET rematch against Stetson. The game can be seen live on FLOsoftball with a proper subscription, and live stats will be free on UKathletics.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.