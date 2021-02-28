No. 19 Kentucky loses to Ole Miss again, fails to earn SEC double-bye

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Shakira Austin had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Madison Scott also had a double-double and Mississippi upended No. 19 Kentucky for the second time this season, winning 73-69.

Two subpar offensive performances against the Rebels, who won just four conference games, dropped the Wildcats to the fifth-seed - with only one bye - for the Southeastern Conference tournament next week.

The No. 5 seed Wildcats (16-7, 9-6) will face the winner between the No. 12 and No. 13 seed on Thursday.

Snudda Collins had four 3-pointers, including a clutch shot from the left corner with 1:07 to play that made it 64-58. Ole Miss was 9 of 10 from the foul line in the last minute.

Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds for Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.