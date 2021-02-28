Officials respond to swift water rescue on Beech Creek Road
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Manchester Fire Department officials and other rescue crews responded to a swift water rescue Saturday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, officials said they received a call from Clay County E-911 about a stranded car on Beech Creek Road.
The Swift Water Rescue Team quickly made its way to the stranded car. Officials said the people inside the car made it out and walked to a nearby bank.
No one was injured. You can read more below:
