Sheriff’s Office officials warn of ‘aggressive’ scam targeting seniors in Northern Kentucky

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Courtney King
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19/WYMT) - Authorities are warning people in Boone County, especially seniors, of a scam after a resident lost thousands of dollars.

Investigators with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office say scammers are calling people, pretending they are a lawyer and their loved one is in jail, so they need money for bail.

In most scams like this, money is usually wired. But authorities say in this case, someone showed up in person to get the cash.

“The tactics that are used by these scammers are very aggressive,” Lt. Phillip Ridgell said. “They play on your emotions, and that’s how they draw you in.”

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office posted about the scam targeting seniors Friday, saying one victim lost between $10,000 and 15,000.

“When the person picks up, they’re immediately lead to believe one of their loved ones, usually a grandchild has been arrested,” Ridgell explained.

Then, Ridgell says, the scammer gives the person directions on how to get them the money — in this case, cash, not gift cards or a wire transfer.

“This is what has raised great alarm, for a couple of reasons,” Ridgell said of the in-person pickup. “One, obviously the scam. And two, there’s a face-to-face interaction with somebody at their home, which is especially alarming.”

Ridgell says if someone starts to question the scammer, they get angry and manipulate the person into it.

“And when you try to disconnect, they will amplify their rhetoric with either threats or other language the average person can’t disconnect from,” he explained.

“The really, really concerning part in all of this is they use these tactics that you believe your loved one is in trouble, any natural person is going to want to save them. When it’s all said and done, you realize it’s a scam.”

Right now, authorities do not have a suspect description of the person they say showed up for the money, because the investigation is still active.

Ridgell encourages anyone who thinks they might be a victim of this scam to come forward and call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 334-2175.

