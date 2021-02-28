Advertisement

Sunday COVID-19 report shows 7th straight week of decline

Kentucky’s positivity rate also continues to drop.
(AP)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State health leaders on Sunday reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

This is the seventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

“This is good news,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video posted to social media. “This is the direction we want to go in.”

The current positivity rate is 5.02%, the lowest in at least four months, the governor said.

The governor also said that the state has vaccinated more individuals in this vaccination week than ever before.

At least 687,823 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

“Make sure that you’re patient, and don’t stop doing what is protecting us right now: Masking up, engaging in social distancing, reducing your contacts,” Gov. Beshear said. “We can see the end; the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter. The directions that we’re heading are good. But we can’t quit until we get the job done.”

Kentucky has reported 404,622 cases and 4,637 deaths since the pandemic began almost a year ago.

