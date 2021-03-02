Advertisement

Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers during the month of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

To achieve this, Biden announced that qualifying individuals will be able to sign up this month to be vaccinated at a pharmacy near them.

Biden said that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says pressure from the water from the Kentucky...
Mandatory evacuations underway in Breathitt County
File image
Missing person found dead in Laurel County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Crews are responding to multiple crashes across Lexington.
Crashes impacting morning commute in Lexington
Business owners have mixed reviews on the new capacity regulations.
Ky. business owners have mixed reviews on ability to increase to 60% capacity Friday

Latest News

Some big businesses in Texas and Mississippi will keep mask mandates for employees and...
Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st...
US warns of military response to rocket attack on Iraq base
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks; Dems OK tighter income limits for COVID stimulus checks, official says
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot
The Christian Appalachian Project, Congressman Hal Rogers, and Operation Unite are assisting...
Relief efforts underway in Lexington area to help flood victims