Broome, King, Green named to All-OVC First Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State standout Johni Broome has been named the OVC Freshman of the Year.

He helped lead the Eagles to a school-record OVC wins this season. He is currently one of three freshmen nationally to lead their teams in scoring (13.3), rebounding (8.7) and blocked shots (1.9). In the OVC, he ranks first in blocks, second in rebounding, third in offensive rebounds (3.0/game), eighth in field goal percentage (57.6%) and 12th in scoring.

Each of those (except scoring where he is second) are tops among all OVC freshmen. Broome has 10 double-doubles this year, the most by an Eagles freshman in more than 30 seasons.

Broome was also named to the All-OVC First Team along with Eastern Kentucky’s Tre King and Wendell Green Jr. King averaged 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and Green Jr. averaged 15.0 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals/game.

Morehead State opens OVC Tournament play as the No. 2 seed vs. SEMO. EKU is the No. 3 seed and opens play Thursday night against Austin Peay.

Here is a complete look at the 2020-21 OVC Men's Basketball 🏀 Award Winners and All-OVC Teams: https://t.co/bdegOB0hZP. pic.twitter.com/XXUYAYvCrP — OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) March 2, 2021

