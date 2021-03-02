Camp Nelson RV Park evacuated due to flooding

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Camp Nelson RV Park, which sits right next to the Kentucky River in Garrard County, had to be evacuated because of heavy flooding.

Workers evacuated around 60 different families from the RV park Sunday, Feb. 28. Workers had kept in touch with officials from Garrard and Jessamine counties about flooding up and down the river. They also connected tenants who needed emergency shelter with the Red Cross.

Camp Nelson RV park in Garrad Co got a lot of flooding. What you see is that gate surrounding the swimming pool. Co owner says she’s facing tens of thousands dollars worth of damage. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/WBozPiFE1e — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) March 2, 2021

Marlena Embry, co-owner of the campground, said the recent flood reminds her of flooding that happened in 2010. She said while she doesn’t think it is as bad as back then, but there is still a lot of damage.

“Of course you got electricals that you’re either going to have to clean or replace,” Embry said. “With all of them that are underwater right now, it’s going to take some time to do all that, so it’s time, energy and effort. At this point, I’m afraid to even guess but it’s probably tens of thousands.”

The campground had a few tenants staying in apartments. Those apartments did not get flooded. Now, workers are waiting until the water recedes before they start doing any cleanup.

The campground hopes visitors can return two weeks from now. But that depends on how quickly the water recedes.

