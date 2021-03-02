Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Dry Weather Takes Control

By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a MUCH calmer pattern taking shape across Kentucky and much of the country. This pattern is exactly what the weather doctor prescribed for our flooding woes that continue in many areas. Overall, the next week or so skews colder than normal to go along with the dry.

Flooding continues along many rivers across Kentucky. The river of most concern right now is the Kentucky River with a crest flirting with all-time records farther downstream.

The weather looks really good out there today with highs mainly in the 40s with plenty of sun.

Wednesday looks even better as temps jump into the mid and upper 50s.

A cold front drops in by Thursday and brings temps a little colder than normal for the end of the week into the weekend. Still, our skies look dry and should feature plenty of sunshine.

