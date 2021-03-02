Advertisement

Coming this weekend: Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A family friendly streaming option this week is the Walt Disney Co.’s computer-animated “Raya and the Last Dragon,” featuring the voices of “Star Wars’” Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as a dragon.

The fantasy adventure finds a lone warrior, Raya, on a mission to track down a dragon (yes, it’s the last one) who has the powers to stop an evil invader and save humanity.

Co-written by “Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim and directed by Don Hall (“Big Hero 6”) and Carlos Lopez Estrada (“Blindspotting”), “Raya” also features the voices of Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong.

The film will be available on Disney+ Friday with “Premier Access,” meaning it’ll cost $29.99 to rent. It’ll also be in theaters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says pressure from the water from the Kentucky...
Mandatory evacuations underway in Breathitt County
File image
Missing person found dead in Laurel County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Crews are responding to multiple crashes across Lexington.
Crashes impacting morning commute in Lexington
Business owners have mixed reviews on the new capacity regulations.
Ky. business owners have mixed reviews on ability to increase to 60% capacity Friday

Latest News

Two boys who went missing from southeast Louisiana have been found, officials said.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
Some big businesses in Texas and Mississippi will keep mask mandates for employees and...
Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st...
US warns of military response to rocket attack on Iraq base
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks; Dems OK tighter income limits for COVID stimulus checks, official says
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot