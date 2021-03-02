Advertisement

Pulaski County deputies use helicopter to quickly find missing woman

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went up in the sheriff’s office helicopter to look...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County woman who was reported missing is now back with her family.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call around 6:45 Tuesday morning about an abandoned car in the driveway of a home on KY HWY 328 in the northern part of Pulaski County, close to Lincoln and Rockcastle counties.

They say the car’s engine was still running.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found out that the driver of the vehicle driver was a woman in her late 60′s who suffered from some type of dementia. They say it was believed she had wandered off.

The area is described as mostly pasture and farmland with patches of woods around.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went up in the sheriff’s office helicopter to look for the woman.

Around 8:35 a.m., they say she was spotted standing next to a patch of woods in an open field.

They were able to land the helicopter and then take her to other waiting deputies who brought her back to her family.

