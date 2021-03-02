Salute to Seniors: Andrea Dugger from Corbin High School

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky seniors have had it tough since the pandemic started. From virtual learning, to not seeing their teachers and friends, to missing out on sports, events and so much more, we want to recognize them and all they’ve accomplished with a new segment we’re calling “Salute to Seniors.”

Health care workers, teachers and first responders are often referred to as the true heroes of the pandemic, and rightfully so, but many would like to see students added to that list.

“Because I feel like like they too are true pioneers when it comes to virtual learning and really in this whole entire pandemic.” Geneva Williams says that while she’s inspired by students of all ages, she has a special place in her heart for high school seniors like her goddaughter, Andrea Dugger.

“Andrea has such a sweet and amazing spirit. She’s funny, she’s always quick to help out. But she’s also, no matter what is going on in her life she has been so focused on her school work,” Williams said.

That focus is paying off, in the form of acceptance letters to multiple colleges. Her plan is to attend the University of the Cumberlands on an academic scholarship, and pursue a career in social work.

“Helping others is such a big part of who she is, so I think that’s perfect for her,” Williams said.

She and her mother even spent time throughout the pandemic making masks and handing them out.

“Yes, they worked day and night to put them together, to find elastic and hand them out to anyone who needs them. I’m just so excited for her, and what she’s going to do with her life,” Williams said.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognized for pursuing excellence in a difficult year, click here.

