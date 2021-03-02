Advertisement

Scott County man sentenced for trying to kill girlfriend in 2017

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County man has been sentenced for trying to kill his girlfriend in 2017.

The Georgetown Police Dept. said in a Facebook post that Damou Bradley was sentenced Monday to 20 years for attempted murder and two years for assault.

Police say strangled and stabbed his girlfriend in May 2017. Police say Bradley strangled his girlfriend in the shower until she was unconscious. When he realized she was not dead, police say Bradley then stabbed her three times in the neck.

Police: Scott Co. man tried to kill girlfriend

When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman alive in the bathroom with several neck wounds.

Police say Bradley stated that he was “putting his faith in God.” He told them that God told him to kill his girlfriend.

