VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on new J&J vaccine, drive-through sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

Which locations will have Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Specific locations in Kentucky haven’t been announced just yet, but Gov. Andy Beshear says it will eventually be available at more than 100 independent pharmacies.

More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

In the meantime, you can also check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new search tool vaccinefinder.org. It details whether a location has doses in stock and which type of vaccine.

Are there plans for drive-through vaccine sites in Kentucky?

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says it plans to add drive-through sites in the future.

The push for drive-through sites could be helped by approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s an easier-to-use shot. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be kept frozen, while the J&J shot can last three months in a refrigerator.

I read that you should get the second dose of Pfizer vaccine three weeks after the first dose. But I couldn’t get an appointment until four weeks later. Is that okay, and will it be just as effective?

It’s just recommended that you get your second shot of the Pfizer vaccine as close to the recommended three-week interval as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control says your second dose may be given up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose, if necessary. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.

The first shot allows your body to start building protection against the virus. The second shot gives your immune system a boost, increase the vaccine’s effectiveness.

You can explore this section of the Centers for Disease Control’s website to learn more about the vaccines.

For someone who had COVID-19, how long should they wait before getting the vaccine?

There is no recommended minimum interval between infection and vaccination, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

It also says current evidence suggests that reinfection is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection. Thus, persons with documented acute COVID-19 infection in the preceding 90 days may delay vaccination until near the end of this period, if desired.

It also a good idea to talk to your doctor if you are unsure about when to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

I had COVID-19 in December. After getting my first vaccination, I had many side effects. Will the side effects after the second dose be worse?

UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith was among the first people to receive a COIVD-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

Smith told WAVE 3 News that unlike his first shot, he had side effects after receiving the second shot.

“The first dose I had no side effects whatsoever,” Smith said. “I didn’t even have a sore arm. The second dose I’ve had a lot of swollen lymph nodes in my arm, in my neck. That’s one of the side effects. It just means your immune system’s working. I also probably had a little bit of time there one night where I had a little bit of fever and chills, but they went away.”

Smith said the more severe side effects typically come after the second shot because the first shot has generated COVID-19 antibodies in the recipients’ bodies, which then attack when the booster injection is given.

“You’ve got circulating antibodies,” Smith said. “You’ve got immune cells waiting for this and when they hit, it can rapidly turn on and it rapidly deploys all of its defenses to make this go away. And that’s what we want.”

