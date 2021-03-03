Ally Blake’s Forecast | Sunnier Days Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning! We still have an abundance of Flooding Warnings in effect around most Kentucky rivers, and some are cresting to record highs today, the good news is that the weather is looking to help with relief efforts for the next couple of days.

This morning we are waking up to clear skies and chilly morning lows in the 20′s. Throughout the day we will gradually increase into the 50′s and some areas will get into the low 60′s. Sunshine will be plentiful and it will be a very nice Wednesday. The rest of the week this quieter pattern holds, and temperatures will remain on the chillier side as high pressure continues to dominate over our region. Lows over the weekend will be in the 20′s before rebounding to the 30′s by next week. Also next week our temperatures for highs will move back into the 50′s and 60′s. Ample sunshine ahead next week as we inch closer and closer to spring. Our next chance of a shower comes at the end of the next seven days and for that we can all thank mother nature for a nice break.

Have a great day!

