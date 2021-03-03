Boys in La. Amber Alert found in in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Two young boys have been located and placed in protective custody after an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office issued the alert after their father’s vehicle was stolen from his home in Ponchatoula around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.

Deputies say the boy’s father put his children in his car then briefly went to retrieve something from his shed, leaving the vehicle running with the doors unlocked. The children’s non-custodial mother showed up at the house, got in the car, and fled to Florida.

The car was located in Florida with the children still inside. The boys were placed into protective custody.

Deputies say the boy’s mother, Shawntel Heck, 38, fled on foot and is wanted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653.

Authorities are looking for a Hyundai Elantra in connection to an Amber Alert. (Source: Handout)

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.