Beattyville business owners determined to rebuild despite flooding devastation

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The water has receded in many communities in our region, including Beattyville. However, the long process of cleaning up what was left behind is just now getting started.

The small town of Beattyville has been flipped upside down.

“It was heart wrenching. I’ve just never seen anything quite like it,” said business owner Huda Jones.

Thick coatings of mud are caked onto every surface after several feet of water flooded the community.

“It’s just unbelievable how muddy and dirty, and I guess you could say unsanitary everything is,” Jones said.

Jones owns a building that houses several businesses, and all of them destroyed.

“Momentarily you’re just pretty much numb... you’re numb. You don’t know what to think or do. But then you realize you have to pick up things and start over,” Jones said.

In some places, the water line comes above door frames. Tables and even refrigerators have been lifted by water and left in other rooms.

“You can see where some of the exercise equipment all on its own floated to the ceiling,” Jones said.

Across the street at the Hair Village, they’re trying to save what they can, knowing that they’ll have to start over.

“It definitely is our second home, and seeing everything covered in mud and destroyed... it was devastating,” said Chantel Bowman.

But no one in this community is giving up. They’re dusting themselves off, picking up the pieces and are ready to help each other rebuild.

“A true friend is the best possession and sometimes you find you have true friend when it’s a catastrophe like this that you didn’t know before,” Jones said.

It will take time, determination, and teamwork. But Beattyville and other communities impacted by flooding will bounce back.

People have been donating clothes and other supplies over at Lee County High School for students and families who have been impacted there. Anyone needing that assistance should call the school to schedule a time to come pick up what they need.

Just about everything inside The Hair Village in downtown Beattyville is ruined after major flooding.



The water has gone down, and the long process to clean and rebuild is now starting. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/f8OkNcI8zm — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) March 3, 2021

