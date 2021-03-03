Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Calm Pattern Continues

By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is another absolutely gorgeous weather day across the region as our temps warm compared to the past few days. This is a rather boring pattern and that’s perfect after the month of February we are coming out of.

Highs are generally from the upper 50s to low 60s as a southwest wind kicks in. This is actually ahead of a weak cold front dropping in here early Thursday. This knocks the numbers down compared to today, but we keep the dry weather.

The weekend will also be very nice, but below normal for temps as a deep trough shows up across the east.

That mild air across the plains then pushes in here early next week. A cold front will then move our way before the week is over. That could bring some stormy times to the region and the wind gust forecasts from the models suggest this potential.

