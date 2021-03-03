Advertisement

Debate simmers over spreading out shots for two-dose vaccines

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With a scarcity of vaccines and an eye toward protecting as many Americans as possible, the first two vaccines approved in the United States are now at the center of a debate.

Would it be better for more people to get single doses of the two-dose vaccines or fewer folks get both?

“What we know is what the science shows for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine,” said Dr. Richina Bicette, medical director at the Baylor College of Medicine. “In order to be fully protected, you need to get at least two doses.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees. It says two doses offer better protection from coronavirus variants which are believed to be more contagious.

But Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general under President Trump, sees it differently.

“Good protection for many (w/ 1 shot) is better than great protection for a few,” Adams tweeted. “2000 people a day are dying because they can’t get a 1st #covid19 shot- not because they can’t get a 2nd.”

Later he clarified his statement.

“I’m not saying it’s 100% the right way to go. I’m saying there’s enough data/ evidence to suggest it’s not 100% the wrong way to go.”

As vaccinations across the country continue, CDC advisors are mixed on whether those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection should just get a single dose, stretching vaccine supplies and making the vaccination process easier.

Some experts say the natural infection could act as a first dose, but so far the CDC policy is to give everyone two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the recommended intervals.

The CDC is expected to release guidance later this week for people who have been fully vaccinated, including recommendations for social interactions and travel.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says pressure from the water from the Kentucky...
Mandatory evacuations underway in Breathitt County
File image
Missing person found dead in Laurel County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Crews are responding to multiple crashes across Lexington.
Crashes impacting morning commute in Lexington
Business owners have mixed reviews on the new capacity regulations.
Ky. business owners have mixed reviews on ability to increase to 60% capacity Friday

Latest News

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Two boys who went missing from southeast Louisiana have been found, officials said.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
Some big businesses in Texas and Mississippi will keep mask mandates for employees and...
Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st...
US warns of military response to rocket attack on Iraq base
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks; Dems OK tighter income limits for COVID stimulus checks, official says