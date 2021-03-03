Floods cut off water supply in Estill County; residents asked to conserve water

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Estill County are asking residents to conserve water.

According to Estill County Water District No. 1, the pump that fills the main water tank has lost power due to flooding.

Officials estimate there’s enough water in the tank to last through Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Estill County EMA says repair crews can’t get to the pump because of flood water.

Emergency response leaders are drafting plans for potential water distribution events, in case crews are not able to reach the site quickly enough.

Estill County is one of many areas dealing with widespread flooding.

